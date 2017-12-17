Lightning's Anton Stralman: Tallies three points, plus-4 rating in victory
Stralman scored a pair of goals and added an assist with a plus-4 rating in a wild, 6-5 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday night.
It was a huge night for Stralman. The blueliner did all his work at even strength, improving his league-best plus-minus to plus-28. He doubled his goal output, too. Stralman now has four goals and 11 points in 32 games this season. That's far from elite even for a defenseman, but those numbers are respectable enough to carry Stralman on any fantasy roster, especially because of his strong plus-minus. Plus, he might just be heating up in the scoring categories -- Stralman has two goals and five points in the last four games.
