Lightning's Anton Stralman: Unable to take to ice

Stralman (lower body) wasn't on the ice for morning skate ahead of Saturday's home game against the Capitals, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

With Dan Girardi (lower body) also shaping up to be an injured scratch, the Lightning are expected to continue deploying Jan Rutta in a bottom-pairing capacity against the Caps. Stralman has proven over the years that he can be a decent offensive producer when healthy -- he's accumulated two goals and 15 assists through 45 games this season -- but owners shouldn't be too caught up in his status around the fantasy playoffs.