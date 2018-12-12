Lightning's Anton Stralman: Unavailable against Toronto
Stralman (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
According to coach Jon Cooper, Stralman is "inching his way" closer to a return to game action, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's matchup with the Jets for his next opportunity to do so. Once healthy, the veteran blueliner will likely bounce Erik Cernak from the lineup.
