Lightning's Anton Stralman: Unavailable versus Panthers
Stralman (upper body) will miss Wednesday's tilt against Florida, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Stralman will be sidelined for his sixth consecutive outing due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was bogged down in a 10-game goal drought, but had managed five helpers in his last four appearances. Until Stralman can return to the lineup, Erik Cernak figures to keep slotting onto the blue line.
