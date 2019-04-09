Lightning's Anton Stralman: Won't play Wednesday

Stralman (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Blue Jackets, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

According to coach Jon Cooper, Stralman is making progress in his recovery from a lower-body injury, but he'll have to wait for Friday's Game 2 for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Once given the green light, the veteran blueliner will likely replace Dan Girardi on the Lightning's top pairing.

