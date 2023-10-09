Watson signed a one-year, $776,665 contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Watson managed to land a contract with the Lightning after attending training camp with the team on a professional tryout agreement. In 75 games with Ottawa last season, he generated nine goals, 11 points, 123 PIM and 165 hits. He will provide some physicality in a fourth-line role with Tampa Bay this campaign, when he gets the opportunity to play.