Watson signed a one-year, $776,665 contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.
Watson managed to land a contract with the Lightning after attending training camp with the team on a professional tryout agreement. In 75 games with Ottawa last season, he generated nine goals, 11 points, 123 PIM and 165 hits. He will provide some physicality in a fourth-line role with Tampa Bay this campaign, when he gets the opportunity to play.
