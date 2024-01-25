Watson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Watson was deemed week-to-week as of Tuesday, so his placement on IR makes sense. It's unlikely he'll be back before the All-Star break. Mitchell Chaffee was called up from AHL Syracuse to take Watson's spot on the roster.
More News
-
Lightning's Austin Watson: Considered week-to-week•
-
Lightning's Austin Watson: Scratched all too often•
-
Lightning's Austin Watson: Piles up penalty minutes•
-
Lightning's Austin Watson: Still no points this season•
-
Lightning's Austin Watson: Inks one-year deal•
-
Lightning's Austin Watson: Links up with Tampa on PTO•