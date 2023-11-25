Watson went scoreless in Friday's 8-2 win against the Hurricanes.
Watson didn't score any points, but he was very busy. He ended up with a slashing call, a game misconduct for abuse of officials in the second period, and he had another roughing call and game misconduct in the third period. Watson ended up with 26 penalty minutes, and that's his biggest contribution for fantasy managers.
