Watson has been a healthy scratch in six of the Lightning's last eight games.
Watson has played just 17 games this season, and he has one goal to show for the season. He does have 45 hits in that span, though, and he sometimes lays out four or five, or more in the games he does play. But that's not enough to make him roster worthy.
