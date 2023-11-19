Watson played 6:46 Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Oilers, but remains without a point this season.

He did get seven PIM, including a major for fighting. Watson is struggling to get meaningful ice in Tampa Bay. He has skated in just seven of the team's 18 games, and his time has ranged from a high of 8:55 and a low of 3:30. Watson is on the downside of his NHL career.