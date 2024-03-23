Watson has played in just two of Tampa Bay's last 17 games.

Watson returned from a lower-body injury Feb. 8 against the Islanders, picking up one shot and three hits in 8:29 of ice time. Since then, he has struggled to find his way into the lineup, dressing against the Panthers on Feb. 17 and versus the Flyers on March 9. With the Bolts playing to retain a wild-card spot, Watson may be hard-pressed to see the game from ice level down the stretch.