Watson (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Watson has missed the team's last four contests due to his lower-body issue but seems to be at least healthy enough to be an option versus the Islanders on Thursday. If the 32-year-old winger does suit up, it would likely be in a bottom-six role that would see Mitchell Chaffee relegated to the press box or even shipped back to the minors.