Goodrow deposited an empty-net goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Goodrow is performing admirably on the third line, as he's generated four goals on a career-best shooting percentage (17.4). Additionally, he's tacked on four helpers to complement a plus-8 rating through 17 contests. Goodrow does not receive power-play minutes, but he's still a decent option if you need to save virtual dollars for other players in DFS contests.