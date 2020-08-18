Goodrow scored a goal and an assist Monday during the Lightning's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The Bolts' third line supplied all the offense Andrei Vasilevskiy would need Monday. Goodrow opened the scoring 16 seconds into the second period by beating Joonas Korpisalo from in close after Blake Coleman slipped the puck through a maze of defender's legs, then he helped set up Yanni Gourde's game-winner less than four minutes later. Goodrow failed to find the scoresheet through the first six games of the playoffs, but his sudden production has Tampa Bay on the brink of advancing to the next round.