Goodrow notched an assist and four hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.

The 28-year-old forward had just two points through his first 13 games this postseason, but he's now notched an assist in three straight outings in the Stanley Cup Finals. Goodrow has added 58 hits, 24 PIM, 24 shots on net and a plus-4 rating while playing on the Lightning's third line. His trio with Blake Coleman and Yanni Gourde was actually the most utilized forward unit in Friday's win.