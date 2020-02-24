Lightning's Barclay Goodrow: Joins via trade
Goodrow was acquired by the Lightning from the Sharks on Monday in exchange for a first-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Goodrow is currently bogged down in a 12-game goal drought during which he registered three helpers, 24 shots and 41 hits. Given the injuries in San Jose, the winger was suiting up in a top-six role but will more likely be a bottom-six contributor for Tampa Bay.
