Goodrow (upper body) won't play in Monday's Game 5 against the Panthers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Goodrow has ramped up his participation in team activities, but the team isn't quite ready to put him back on game ice, especially in what has been a physical series. He's been sidelined since May 8 but had a four-game point streak rolling prior to going down.
