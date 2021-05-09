Goodrow is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.
With only Monday's game against the Panthers remaining in the regular season, it appears that Goodrow's 2020-21 campaign is finished. The 28-year-old winger has six goals, 20 points and a plus-16 rating in 55 games this season. It's unclear if he'll be able to return at some point during the postseason.
