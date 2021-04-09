Goodrow scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-4 victory over Columbus on Thursday.

That was a big monkey off Goodrow's back -- he had just three points in his previous 21 games before Thursday's outburst. He remains a hard-working bottom-six forward that's simply more valuable on the ice than in the fantasy arena. Goodrow has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 40 games this season.