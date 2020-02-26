Lightning's Barclay Goodrow: Posts helper in Lightning debut
Goodrow recorded an assist and three hits across 10:40 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Part of Goodrow's appeal for the Lightning was his physicality -- he recorded 140 hits over 62 games with the Sharks this year -- but the 27-year-old winger set up a goal in the third period of his Lightning debut. Goodrow played in the top six with the injury-riddled Sharks, but he's expected to stay in the bottom six with his new squad.
