Goodrow recorded an assist and three hits across 10:40 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Part of Goodrow's appeal for the Lightning was his physicality -- he recorded 140 hits over 62 games with the Sharks this year -- but the 27-year-old winger set up a goal in the third period of his Lightning debut. Goodrow played in the top six with the injury-riddled Sharks, but he's expected to stay in the bottom six with his new squad.