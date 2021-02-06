Goodrow scored twice on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Goodrow gave the Lightning a lead at 17:29 of the second period, then doubled up with his empty-netter in the third. The 27-year-old has performed decently in a third-line role this year, with six points, 12 shots on goal, 11 hits and a plus-6 rating through nine appearances.