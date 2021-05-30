Goodrow scored a goal on two shots and added seven hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Goodrow broke a 1-1 tie with a shot from below the left-wing circle that bounced off of Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic's pads and into the net. That tally was the game-winning goal Sunday, which gave the Lightning a 1-0 series lead in the second round. Goodrow has produced 12 hits and five shots on net through two games since he returned from an upper-body injury.