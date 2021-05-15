Goodrow (upper body) will be out for at least another week but coach Jon Cooper said Saturday that the Lightning are "anticipating getting him back" but are "not sure exactly when yet," Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

If Goodrow's able to return in exactly one week, he'd be available for Game 4 of the first round against Florida. Should the Lightning put together another deep playoff run, the middle-six forward and penalty killing specialist will likely be back and contributing at some point.