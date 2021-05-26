Goodrow (upper body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 6 against Florida, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Goodrow returned to skating with the team this week, and he was originally slated to sit out Game 6. The 28-year-old will make his return to the lineup for the first time since May 8, as he recorded six goals and 20 points across 55 games during the regular season. It's unclear how much ice time Goodrow will receive for Game 6, as he'll start the contest on the fourth line.