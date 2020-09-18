Goodrow registered an assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 6.
Goodrow's pass set up Anthony Cirelli for a one-timer, which the latter buried to win the game 13:18 into overtime. That goal sent the Lightning to the Stanley Cup Final. Goodrow hasn't been a big factor on the scoresheet with just a goal and five assists in 19 games. He's been an effective grinder on the third line with 68 hits and a plus-6 rating in the playoffs.
More News
-
Lightning's Barclay Goodrow: First playoff points in Game 4 win•
-
Lightning's Barclay Goodrow: Won't be suspended by league•
-
Lightning's Barclay Goodrow: Posts helper in Lightning debut•
-
Lightning's Barclay Goodrow: Joins via trade•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Plucks apple•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Assist and fight in win•