Goodrow registered an assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 6.

Goodrow's pass set up Anthony Cirelli for a one-timer, which the latter buried to win the game 13:18 into overtime. That goal sent the Lightning to the Stanley Cup Final. Goodrow hasn't been a big factor on the scoresheet with just a goal and five assists in 19 games. He's been an effective grinder on the third line with 68 hits and a plus-6 rating in the playoffs.