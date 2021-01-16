Goodrow had two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Goodrow set up both of his linemates in the contest, feeding Blake Coleman for the third goal in the second period as well as Yanni Gourde for an insurance tally in the third. While they won't always get on the scoresheet, Goodrow and the Lightning's third line are all solid depth scorers in their own right. In 70 games between the Lightning and the Sharks last year, Goodrow had 26 points, 162 hits and 97 PIM.