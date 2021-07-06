Goodrow scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. He was also credited with five hits.
With the lamp-lighter, Goodrow is officially on a four-game point streak after eking out just a lone assist in his previous 11 contests. He'll look to stay hot in Tampa's second crack at taking home the Cup in Game 5 on Wednesday.
