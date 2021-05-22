Goodrow (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 4 versus Florida, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Goodrow is expected to be back at some point during the playoffs, but he remains without a specific timetable for his return. Another update on his status should surface once he's cleared to play.
