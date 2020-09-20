Goodrow posted an assist, 12 hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Goodrow had the secondary helper on Yanni Gourde's goal. The 27-year-old Goodrow also accounted for nearly a quarter of the Lightning's 56 hits in the contest. He's up to a goal, six helpers and 80 hits through 20 playoff games.