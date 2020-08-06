Goodrow will not face any discipline for the league for his hit on Boston's Anders Bjork, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Goodrow caught Bjork up high which led to speculation he might face a suspension from the league. Considering he has managed just four shots, five hits and two PIM in the first two round-robin clashes, Goodrow's absence likely wouldn't have carried a significant impact for fantasy players.
