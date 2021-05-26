Goodrow (upper body) has continued to skate but he still isn't ready to return to game action, NHL.com's Dan Rosen reports.

Goodrow has yet to play this postseason due to an upper-body injury, and at this point it seems unlikely that he'll be ready to return during the Lightning's first-round series, even if it extends to a Game 7. The 28-year-old winger picked up six goals and 20 points through 55 contests during the regular season.