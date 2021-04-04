site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Lightning's Ben Thomas: Descends to taxi squad
Thomas was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Thomas continues to serve as depth on defense while the Lightning are missing two of their regular blueliners due to injury.
