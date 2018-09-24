Lightning's Ben Thomas: Reassigned to minors
Thomas (undisclosed) was shipped down to AHL Syracuse on Sunday, TSN reports.
Thomas was limited in training camp due to an undisclosed injury, which made his demotion all but guaranteed since team brass didn't get a good look at him. The blueliner figures to spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign in the minors honing his game.
