Lightning's Ben Thomas: Sporting non-contact jersey
Thomas took the ice Friday in a non-contact sweater, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Thomas was a long shot to make the Opening Night roster even without picking up an undisclosed injury and now seems destined to start the season in the minors with AHL Syracuse. Having said that, the departure of Jake Dotchin could open the door for Thomas or Slater Koekkoek to earn a roster spot.
