Coleman recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Coleman set up Barclay Goodrow for the empty-net goal in the third period, which was the latter's second tally of the game. The 29-year-old Coleman has flown under the radar a bit early in 2020-21, but he has two goals, four assists and 21 shots through eight games. He's added 10 hits and a plus-5 rating, but a lack of power-play time lowers the ceiling for Coleman's potential.