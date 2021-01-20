Coleman is no longer listed in the COVID-19 protocol, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Coleman had resided on the list since Monday, and as evidenced by this news, he won't be forced to miss any game time. The 29-year-old is coming off a solid game Saturday, collecting a goal and assist in the 5-2 win over Chicago. Expect Coleman to assume his usual bottom-six role in the lineup for Thursday's game against Columbus.