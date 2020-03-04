Lightning's Blake Coleman: Dishes three hits in loss
Coleman delivered three hits and a shot on net in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.
Coleman's ice time hasn't taken a major hit in the transition from New Jersey to Tampa Bay, as he's averaging 15:43 per game -- 1:19 less than he did with the Devils. Due to Steven Stamkos' core injury, Coleman should remain in the top six for now. He's added more physicality than offensive upside, though, as the 28-year-old has notched just one assist compared to 15 hits through five contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Set to return Saturday•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Slated to sit Thursday•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Game-time call•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Still pointless in Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Expected to join team Thursday•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Heads to Tampa Bay•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.