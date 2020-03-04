Coleman delivered three hits and a shot on net in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

Coleman's ice time hasn't taken a major hit in the transition from New Jersey to Tampa Bay, as he's averaging 15:43 per game -- 1:19 less than he did with the Devils. Due to Steven Stamkos' core injury, Coleman should remain in the top six for now. He's added more physicality than offensive upside, though, as the 28-year-old has notched just one assist compared to 15 hits through five contests.