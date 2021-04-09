Coleman scored a goal and added two assists Thursday in a 6-4 win over Columbus.
Coleman snapped a five-game point drought with the outburst. He, Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde were a line on fire Thursday with two goals and eight assists. Their strong forecheck set the pace and they drove the bus for the Bolts with their speed and grit.
More News
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Sets up pair of goals•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Four points in last three games•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Two points in overtime win•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Tallies empty-netter•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Adds assist Friday•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Two helpers in win over Wings•