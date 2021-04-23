Coleman scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Elvis Merzlikins got a piece of Coleman's first goal, but not enough -- the pivot had ripped it from the right face-off circle. The second goal went into an empty net. Coleman has four points in his last five games and seven (three goals, four assists) in his last eight. He came to the Bolts last season and acted as a third-line catalyst late in the season and through the playoffs. Coleman could be heating up like that again now.