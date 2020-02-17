Lightning's Blake Coleman: Expected to join team Thursday
Coleman is expected to suit up for his Lightning debut in Vegas on Thursday, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
The Lightning acquired Coleman from the Devils on Sunday but he's not expected to be available for Monday's contest in Colorado. This should give the team some time to better decide where the 28-year-old winger fits in the lineup. For now, he should be expected to slide into a middle-six role.
More News
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Heads to Tampa Bay•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Staying in New Jersey for now•
-
Avalanche's Blake Coleman: Traded to contender•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Bags pair of assists in SO loss•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Records hat trick•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Tallies shorthanded goal in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.