Play

Coleman is expected to suit up for his Lightning debut in Vegas on Thursday, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Lightning acquired Coleman from the Devils on Sunday but he's not expected to be available for Monday's contest in Colorado. This should give the team some time to better decide where the 28-year-old winger fits in the lineup. For now, he should be expected to slide into a middle-six role.

More News
Our Latest Stories