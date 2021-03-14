Coleman had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over Nashville.
Coleman is a solid secondary scorer with four points in his last three games and 13 (six goals, seven assists) in 25 contests this season. That pace would be the best of his career, but his value remains restricted. Coleman only rarely gets power play-time. Still, he's warm right now and that might help you short term if you've been hit with injuries.
