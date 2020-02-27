Lightning's Blake Coleman: Game-time call
Coleman (personal) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Chicago.
Coleman's wife is reportedly in the process of having their first child, leaving the former Devils forward's status for Thursday's tilt up in the air. Confirmation on the 28-year-old forward's availability against the Blackhawks likely won't surface until Tampa Bay takes the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy players thinking about deploying him in their daily lineups should plan accordingly.
