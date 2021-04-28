Coleman scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added a pair of hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Coleman had a hand in Yanni Gourde's first-period tally before scoring one of his own in the second. The 29-year-old Coleman's goal stood as the game-winner, his third such goal of the season. He's up to 26 points, 100 shots on net, 88 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 48 appearances.