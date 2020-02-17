Lightning's Blake Coleman: Heads to Tampa Bay
The Devils traded Coleman to the Lightning for forward Nolan Foote and Vancouver's 2020 first-round pick Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
It was falsely reported earlier that Coleman would be heading to the Avalanche. He will, in fact, be in Colorado on Monday, but he'll be sporting a Lightning sweater. The 28-year-old is having a career year with 21 goals and 10 assists, and his 166 hits would be a team high in Tampa Bay. The Lightning have a stacked forward corps, but he'll be a lock for a top-nine role and should get power-play opportunities. Coleman is signed through next season at a cap hit of $1.8 million.
