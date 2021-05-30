Coleman registered an assist, two PIM and five hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Coleman found Barclay Goodrow, who struck for the go-ahead goal in the third period from a sharp angle. Through seven playoff outings, Coleman has a goal and three assists. He's added 26 hits, 12 shots on net and 10 PIM as a physical presence on the third line with the ability to chip in some scoring depth.