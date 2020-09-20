Coleman had an assist, six hits and four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Coleman set up Yanni Gourde for the goal at 12:32 of the first period. Both of Coleman's minor penalties came in the second period, but the Stars failed to cash in on either power-play opportunity. Through 20 games, Coleman has four goals, seven assists, 53 shots on goal and 95 hits as a productive and physical presence on the third line. DFS managers may want to budget to add the 28-year-old for Monday's Game 2.