Coleman (coach's decision) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Saturday's clash with Columbus, Lightning Radio reports.
With Coleman out of the lineup, Alexander Volkov will hop onto the Lightning's third line against the Blue Jackets. Coleman's scratch from Saturday's contest has been deemed a coach's decision, so he'll hope to get back on bench boss Jon Cooper's good side ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes.
