Coleman registered an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Coleman set up Ross Colton 53 seconds into the game for the Lightning's lone goal. The 29-year-old Coleman has brought secondary scoring and physicality in his third-line role. He's up to three points, 18 hits, 10 shots on net and eight PIM through five playoff contests.