Coleman had an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 8-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Coleman got the puck to Brayden Point, who then dangled around Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss for the opening tally at 1:14 of the first period. Through 14 games, Coleman has a respectable three goals, five helpers, 60 hits, 36 shots on net and plus-6 rating. He plays bigger than his third-line role and can be a solid option for DFS managers.