Coleman scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Coleman collected his first two points of the year, with his goal standing as the game-winner Friday. He also assisted center Yanni Gourde for the Lightning's fourth goal. Coleman added a pair of hits Friday -- while his offense rarely jumps off the stats page, the 29-year-old winger is no stranger to brute force on the ice. He should be an effective depth scorer in a third-line role.